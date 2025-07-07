3 suspects sought following violent Oakville home invasion

Police in Halton Region are working to identify three suspects who are wanted in connection with a violent home invasion over the weekend in Oakville.

The robbery happened on Saturday at 5 a.m. at a home near Burnhamthorpe Road East and Vernon Powell Drive, east of Sixth Line.

Halton Regional Police Service say three suspects forced their way through the front door of the residence and once inside confronted two men who had been sleeping.

They say the suspects targeted and stole jewelry.

“Both victims were physically assaulted during the confrontation and transported to hospital where they were treated for facial injuries,” investigators said in a news release.

Three suspects are only described as males wearing dark coloured clothing and medical masks.

Police said they were last seen driving a dark-coloured SUV.

Anyone with information about this investigation, including anyone with security or dashcam video from the area of Burnhamthorpe Road East and Vernon Powell Drive between the hours of 4:30 and 5:30 a.m. on June 5, is asked to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777, ext. 2216, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.