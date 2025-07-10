Police investigating 2 suspicious incidents in Burlington after young people followed home

Halton police say they are investigating after young people were followed in two separate incidents in Burlington on the same day.

Police said on June 10, two young children, one male and one female, were followed home from St. John Elementary School on Brant Street by an unknown male .

“The male was standing and waiting with parents at dismissal time but was not accompanied by a child, nor did he pick up a child. When the two children began their walk home, the unknown male followed closely behind them for more than a kilometre,” Halton police said in a news release issued Thursday.

Police said the man did not speak to the children and when the arrived to the street where they lived, he turned and walked back in the direction of the school.

Investigators said the man appeared to be about 40 years old with brown skin and was tall with an average build. He was seen wearing glasses, Airpods, a black striped shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes.

Later that day at around 7:30 p.m., police said a female teenager was followed in the area of Headon Forest.

“The teenager was walking her dog on a hydro path that runs between Headon Forest Drive and Deer Run Avenue and passed a male sitting on a bench. After she passed, the man got up and began to follow her,” the news release read.

Police said the man was wearing a hoodie and appeared to be attempting to hide his face.

“The female became nervous and ran back to her home. Once in her yard, the male remained in the area for a short period of time,” police said.

According to a description provided by investigators, the man had brown skin, a thin build, and was approximately six-feet tall with a black beard. He was wearing a grey hoodie with writing on the back, black pants, and white Adidas shoes with black stripes, police said.

It is not clear if the same male is involved in both incidents, investigators noted.

Police are asking anyone with information about the suspicious occurrences, or those with dash camera or surveillance camera footage of the areas involved, to contact the 3 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777, ext. 2316.