2 suspects sought after townhouse units in Burlington intentionally set on fire for the 2nd time

Halton police are looking for two suspects after several townhouses in Burlington were deliberately set on fire for the second time early Friday morning.

Emergency services were called to a Branthaven Homes development on Turnberry Road near Appleby Line and Taywood Drive at 2 a.m.

Police said two suspects had attended the area and doused recently completed townhouse units in gasoline.

The suspects also splashed gasoline on an occupied unit. Police said the pair then lit the gasoline and fled the scene.

The occupants of the one home were able to escape and did not sustain physical injuries, police said.

Fire crews arrived and shortly contained the flames.

“These same units were targeted for an arson in October of 2024,” police said in a news release on Friday.

Police have limited descriptions of the suspects, who they say are males dressed in all black with face coverings and hoods.

They are asking anyone with information, including dashcam and surveillance footage between the hours of 12:45 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. on July 11, to call 905-825-4777 ext. 2316 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.