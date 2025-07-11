At least 3 suspects wanted following armed bank robbery in Acton

Multiple suspects are wanted following an armed robbery at a bank in Acton earlier this week.

Halton police say on July 10, at around 4:30 p.m., three people entered a Tandia Financial Credit Union at 350 Queen Street near Churchill Road South. They say one of the suspects was armed with a handgun.

Police say once inside, the three suspects “confronted several bank employees and two adult customers who were directed to an office where they had their hands tied.”

A quantity of cash was stolen and the three people fled in a waiting vehicle.

One employee sustained minor injuries after being struck in the head with the handgun, police say.

The first of three suspects is described as a Black male with a small build and wearing dark-coloured clothing, a face covering, and an orange construction vest. He was the one with the handgun police say.

The second suspect is also described by police as a Black male with a thin build and wearing dark-coloured clothing, a face covering, and an orange construction vest and was carrying two reusable shopping bags.

The third suspect is described as a male with a thin build, and was similarly wearing dark-coloured clothing, a face covering, and an orange construction vest.

Police say the suspect vehicle is described as a blue sedan, which is believed to have been driven by a fourth suspect.

Anyone who may have security or dash cam video from the area between the hours of 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. is asked to contact police at 905-825-4777 ext. 2416, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.