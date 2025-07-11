Coyote spotted playing with golf ball on Burlington course

Video caught the moment a young coyote began playing with a golf ball on the green of the Burlington Golf and Country Club.

In the video, which was shared on the course’s Facebook page, the young coyote is seen picking up the golf ball with its mouth several times, as well as pouncing on the ball, and rolling around the green.

“Complimentary ball wash courtesy of a very enthusiastic course visitor… just remember to bring your own towel," Burlington Golf and Country Club wrote in a caption.

Simon Campbell, communications manager with the golf club, told CTV News Toronto that the playful incident happened on July 8 at around 7 p.m. on the 15th Green.

Campbell said the first round of the Canadian Women’s PGA Championship had wrapped up just moments earlier.

He said the sight of coyotes at their course is not rare.

“Burlington Golf and Country Club is a natural habitat for (coyotes),” Campbell said. “They can be seen more often in the spring/early summer. It is rare to capture one on video for that length of time, which helps make that clip distinct.”

The adorable video had already garnered 8.8 million views at the time of publication.

Calgary’s Tillie Claggett went on to win the Canadian Women’s PGA Championship on July 10.