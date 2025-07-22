Burlington man gets life in prison in 2023 murder of his wife, police say

A Burlington, Ont., man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his wife, police say.

Sandor Somogyi, 73, was charged with first-degree murder after a woman was found dead in an apartment unit near Guelph Line and Fairview Street on Jan. 13, 2023.

In an update provided by Halton police on Tuesday, they said the victim was Somogyi’s wife, Margit.

Police didn’t disclose the victim’s cause of death or what motivated the murder.

A jury found Somogyi guilty of second-degree murder on April 29, they said. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility for parole for 13.5 years.

“While the tragic loss of Margit Somogyi continues to be deeply felt by her family and the broader community, the HRPS hopes this outcome brings some measure of healing,” police said in a news release.