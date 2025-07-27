Motorcyclist dead following 3-vehicle collision in Milton; no other injuries reported: police

A Halton Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated image. (Twitter/Halton Regional Police)

A motorcyclist has died following a three-vehicle collision in Milton, say police.

The crash happened on Sunday afternoon in the area of Steeles Avenue West and Bronte Street North.

No other injuries have been reported.

Halton Regional Police Service’s Collision Reconstruction Unit is handling the investigation.

Currently, Steeles is closed between Martin Street and Industrial Drive, while Bronte is closed south of Steeles.

Police are urging drivers to avoid the area and are advising them to expect delays.