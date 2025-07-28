Motorcyclist dead following 3-vehicle collision in Milton; no other injuries reported: police

Halton Regional Police Service’s Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating after a three vehicle collision lead to the death of a motorcyclist.

A motorcyclist has died following a three-vehicle collision in Milton on Sunday afternoon, say police.

The crash happened near Steeles Avenue West and Bronte Street North.

Halton Regional Police Service said at around 2:40 p.m. they were notified of a serious motor vehicle collision at that intersection.

“The initial investigation indicates that the collision occurred between a Suzuki motorcycle operated by a 27-year-old man and a Nissan SUV driven by a 59-year-old man, both from Milton,“ police said in a news release.

“A third motor vehicle, a Honda sedan, was damaged as the result of the primary collision.”

Investigators said the motorcyclist was heading eastbound through the intersection at the same time that the driver of a westbound SUV was making a left turn to head south on Bronte when they collided.

The motorcyclist died at the scene, police said.

No other injuries have been reported.

Halton Regional Police Service’s Collision Reconstruction Unit is handling the investigation.

“Among other factors, speed and right of way will be the focus of the investigation,” they said.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone with “relevant dashboard camera footage who have not yet spoken with police” is asked to contact Halton police at 905-825-4747, ext. 5065, or CRU@HaltonPolice.ca, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.