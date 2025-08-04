1 person dead following collision on Highway 403 in Burlington

OPP logo with cruiser lights on in this undated file image. Thu., July 10, 2025. PHOTO: OPP

One person has died following a collision on the westbound Highway 403 in Burlington on Sunday night.

The collision happened between between Waterdown Road and Highway 6 at about 8:50 p.m.

“Despite resuscitation efforts, one person is deceased. No other injuries have been reported,” Burlington OPP said in a post on X.

Currently, police are working to divert backlogged traffic.

Motorists should note that this section of highway will remain closed for police investigation until further notice.

More details to come...