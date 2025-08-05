1 person dead following ‘serious’ single-vehicle collision on Highway 403 in Burlington

A crash on westbound Highway 403 at Waterdown has left one person dead.

One person has died following a “serious” single-vehicle collision on the westbound Highway 403 in Burlington on Sunday night.

The collision happened between between Waterdown Road and Highway 6 at about 8:50 p.m.

“Despite resuscitation efforts, one person is deceased. No other injuries have been reported,” Burlington OPP said in a post on X.

Currently, police are working to divert backlogged traffic.

Motorists should note that westbound Highway 403 is full closed at Waterdown Road is closed for police investigation until further notice.

Police say slowdowns are to be expected and are asking drivers to approach the area with caution.

Fatal collision Aug. 3 Highway 403 Burlington One person has died following a “serious” single-vehicle collision on the westbound Highway 403 in Burlington on Aug. 3. (David Ritchie/CTV News Toronto)

More details to come...