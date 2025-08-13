Officer injured during arrest of suspects after break-in at Milton store

Two suspects are in custody after a police officer in Milton was injured while responding to a break-and-enter at a Shoppers Drug Mart.

Two suspects have been charged and another remains at large after a break-in at a retail pharmacy store in Milton early Wednesday morning.

Halton police said they got a call for a break-and-enter in progress at the Shoppers Drug Mart at 265 Main St. E. just before 3 a.m.

When officers arrived, the suspects tried to flee but one of them was arrested at the scene, police said, while another was apprehended a short distance away as he was attempting to get in a waiting blue Honda CRV.

During the arrest, one police officer and a suspect sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Police said both were taken to the hospital and, after being assessed by staff, were subsequently released.

Milton break-in Police are on the scene of a break-and-enter at a Shoppers Drug Mart in Milton on Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025.

The two suspects have been identified as 31-year-old Omar Leo-Boussou and 47-year-old Tyrone Stewart, both from Toronto.

They are facing charges of break and enter, possession of break-in instruments and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. Steward has also been charged with flight from police and two counts of failure to comply with a release order. The charges have not been tested in court.

Police continue to look for a third suspect but they have not released descriptions. They added that the Honda CRV used in the crime was stolen out of Toronto.

Investigators are appealing for anyone with information, including security or dashcam video from the area between 2 a.m. and 3:30 a.m., to contact them at 905-825-4777 ext. 2416 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).