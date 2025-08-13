Police searching for suspect following Oakville indecent acts captured by doorbell cameras

Police are searching for a man who committed indecent acts on doorsteps in Oakville. (Credit: Halton Regional Police)

Halton police have released images of a suspect who has been committing indecent acts that have been captured by doorbell cameras in Oakville, investigators say.

Halton Regional Police say that on Monday a suspect rang the doorbell of at least two homes on Pelee Boulevard. Investigators say that at each home the suspect waited to see if there was an answer and then afterwards “committed an indecent act while facing the doorbell camera.”

Investigators suspect that the man visited more than the two homes on Pelee Boulevard, meaning there are potentially more victims.

Police are asking the public for assistance in their search for the suspect. He is described as a white male in his 30s with medium length brown hair.