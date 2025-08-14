Halton Hills mayor assures artifacts will be preserved despite region’s plan to shutter its heritage services

A historical bicycle is seen on display at the Halton Region Heritage Services in this undated handout photo. It's one of nearly 35,000 artifacts that will be rehomed when the Region's heritage services shutter at the end of the year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout (Mandatory Credit)

The mayor of Halton Hills is assuring residents that items of historical significance will be preserved as the region moves forward with a plan to shutter its heritage services.

Mayor Ann Lawlor, who represents the urban centres of Georgetown and Acton along with several smaller communities, noted that there has been “concern that artifacts reflective of our community’s history may be lost.”

“I want residents to know that the deaccessioning process will ensure that items of significance to Halton Hills and Esquesing Township will be preserved,” she said in a written statement.

Lawlor went on to say that she’s spoken with Chair Gary Carr and regional staff about these concerns and anticipates that a meeting will be held early this fall to discuss the next steps for Halton’s historical collection.

“I am committed to keeping the community updated on this issue and I look forward to participating with our local heritage organizations in the Region-led process,” she said, adding that the region’s decision “creates an opportunity for the artifacts to be maintained in a manner more accessible to residents.”

Regional Council voted in July to ‘cease delivering heritage services’

Halton Regional Council voted on July 9 to “cease delivering heritage services” by the end of this year and disperse upwards of 35,000 valuable artifacts, including photos, archival materials, natural and Indigenous artifacts, farming equipment, artwork, and furniture and clothing.

This marks a departure from Halton Region’s five-year operational plan, which regional council endorsed in 2021 and included the construction of a new $8 million museum. That facility, however, was never built.

Halton Region spokesperson Isabel Contin recently told The Canadian Press that its heritage service is shuttering as Bill 23 - the 2022 law passed by the Ontario government as part of its goal to build 1.5 million new homes by 2031 - has led to “shifting land-use planning responsibilities from the Region to the local municipalities.”

“This includes heritage, but also economic development, agriculture, and forestry,” she said.

Region says it’s committed to preserving shared history, ensuring artifacts stay accessible

Carr, meanwhile, assured that they’re committed to “preserving our shared history and ensuring that artifacts of local significance remain accessible.”

“We look forward to working with Halton Hills, Esquesing Township, and local heritage partners to keep these connections to our past alive for future generations,” he said in a release.

The artifacts in question have been kept in safe storage at the site of the former Halton Region Museum in Milton, which closed in 2016.

Until Jan. 1, that building at 5181 Kelso Rd. will serve as the Halton Region Heritage Services archive. After that, the artifacts will be gradually rehomed, the region said. The goal is to transfer them to a local institution in another municipality or region, a spokesperson told The Canadian Press.

Lawlor noted that the regional council’s decision will not result in any change to local heritage building designations or the Town’s cultural heritage efforts, adding that Halton Hills’ “long-standing” program of designating heritage buildings would continue “with vigour.”

Several more heritage building designations are planned for this fall, she said.

