Man caught on two Oakville doorbell cameras allegedly committing indecent act arrested

Police are searching for a man who committed indecent acts on doorsteps in Oakville. (Credit: Halton Regional Police)

A man wanted after he was caught on two doorbell cameras allegedly committing an indecent act in Oakville earlier this week has been arrested.

Halton Regional Police said investigators were able to identify the suspect after issuing a news release about the incidents that occurred on Monday.

The man walked up to the front door of the homes on Pelee Boulevard and rang the doorbell, and when no one answered, he allegedly committed an indecent act while facing the camera.

The suspect, 25-year-old Luke Hird of no fixed address, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with two counts of indecent act.

He is being held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.