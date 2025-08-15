Halton Hills mayor assures artifacts will be preserved as region plans to shutter its heritage services

A historical bicycle is seen on display at the Halton Region Heritage Services in this undated handout photo. It's one of nearly 35,000 artifacts that will be rehomed when the Region's heritage services shutter at the end of the year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout (Mandatory Credit)

The mayor of Halton Hills is assuring residents that items of historical significance will be preserved as the region moves forward with a plan to shutter its heritage services.

Mayor Ann Lawlor, who represents the urban centres of Georgetown and Acton along with several smaller communities, noted that there has been “concern that artifacts reflective of our community’s history may be lost.”

“I want residents to know that the deaccessioning process will ensure that items of significance to Halton Hills and Esquesing Township will be preserved,” she said in a written statement.

Lawlor went on to say that she’s spoken with Chair Gary Carr and regional staff about these concerns and anticipates that a meeting will be held early this fall to discuss the next steps for Halton’s historical collection.

“I am committed to keeping the community updated on this issue and I look forward to participating with our local heritage organizations in the Region-led process,” she said, adding that the region’s decision “creates an opportunity for the artifacts to be maintained in a manner more accessible to residents.”

Regional Council voted in July to ‘cease delivering heritage services’

Halton Regional Council voted on July 9 to “cease delivering heritage services” by the end of this year and disperse upwards of 35,000 valuable artifacts, including photos, archival materials, natural and Indigenous artifacts, farming equipment, artwork, and furniture and clothing.

This marks a departure from Halton Region’s five-year operational plan, which regional council endorsed in 2021 and included the construction of a new $8 million museum. That facility, however, was never built.

Halton Region spokesperson Isabel Contin recently told The Canadian Press that its heritage service is shuttering as Bill 23 - the 2022 law passed by the Ontario government as part of its goal to build 1.5 million new homes by 2031 - has led to “shifting land-use planning responsibilities from the Region to the local municipalities.”

“This includes heritage, but also economic development, agriculture, and forestry,” she said.

Halton Hills resident launched peition opposing region’s decision

Kevin Reid-Morris, of Halton Hills, says he’s “deeply disturbed by both the process and outcome of this decision” and has created a petition, which so far has more than 1,300 signatories, calling for a reversal of the region’s decision to shutter its heritage services.

“As I shared my shock with others, it became clear that Council had not taken into account what residents and community members want. We want a Halton Heritage Services that supports, boosts, and values history and its massively positive impacts to culture, quality of life, and economic development for residents,” he wrote in a statement provided to CP24.

“The passion, anger, and hurt this has struck in the hearts of our community is significant.”

Petition opposing closure of Halton Region Heritage Services A petition opposing Halton Region's decision to shutter its heritage services has more than 1,300 signiatories.

Among other things, Reid-Morris said he’s concerned about the lack of community consultation in regards to this decision, which says was made by a “small group of councillors” following a “review of a confidential document not available to the public.”

And while, opponents appreciate Lawlor for making a public statement on the matter, which he said to his knowledge is the only councillor or leadership figure to do so despite the outcry, her response is “completely inadequate and wrong.”

Reid-Morris said questions about why heritage services is closing are not being answered.

He also indicated that local organizations are not properly prepared to accept the artifacts that will be dispersed as many of these groups have signed the petition.

Kevin Reid-Morris Halton Hills resident Kevin Reid-Morris is “deeply disturbed by both the process and outcome of this decision” and has created a petition, which so far has more than 1,300 signatories, calling for a reversal of the region’s decision to shutter its heritage services.

Further, Reid-Morris is questioning the sudden about-face from the region when it comes to the previous strategic plan for Heritage Services and where the $8M that was approved for building a new museum went.

“Public statements from the Regional Chair and Council communicated nothing but enthusiasm and support for Heritage Services at the time, just a few years ago,” he said.

Reid-Morris said Halton Region should be striving to do better when it comes to its heritage services and artifacts, not “less bad,” and think about the future.

“The community wants ‘more good’ when it comes to Heritage Services. We should be doubling down on our investments in heritage—like what was agreed and committed to in the strategic plan, if not more—and acknowledging the value it offers the region’s residents, visitors, businesses, society and the economy,” he wrote.

“And where the Region really misses the point on all this is that it is not just about what happens to the artifacts in the collection today but about the travesty of not continuing to foster and develop heritage capabilities, assets, and services into the future.”

Region says it’s committed to preserving shared history, ensuring artifacts stay accessible

The chair of Halton Regional Council, meanwhile, assured that they’re committed to “preserving our shared history and ensuring that artifacts of local significance remain accessible.”

“We look forward to working with Halton Hills, Esquesing Township, and local heritage partners to keep these connections to our past alive for future generations,” Carr said in a release.

The artifacts in question have been kept in safe storage at the site of the former Halton Region Museum in Milton, which closed in 2016.

Until Jan. 1, that building at 5181 Kelso Rd. will serve as the Halton Region Heritage Services archive. After that, the artifacts will be gradually rehomed, the region said. The goal is to transfer them to a local institution in another municipality or region, a spokesperson told The Canadian Press.

Lawlor noted that the regional council’s decision will not result in any change to local heritage building designations or the Town’s cultural heritage efforts, adding that Halton Hills’ “long-standing” program of designating heritage buildings would continue “with vigour.”

Several more heritage building designations are planned for this fall, she said.

With files from The Canadian Press