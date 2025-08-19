Cyclist in critical condition following collision near mall in Oakville

A 67-year-old man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bike near a mall in Oakville Tuesday morning.

Halton Regional Police said a call came in around 11:49 a.m. for a serious collision on Rebecca Street, east of Third Line.

The cyclist was travelling west on Rebecca Street when he was hit by a hatchback attempting to make a left turn to the parking lot of South Oakville Centre, police said.

The cyclist was taken to a trauma centre.

“The degree of contact between the cyclist and vehicle is under investigation,” police said.

They are asking anyone with information, including dashcam footage, to contact them at 905-825-4747 ext. 5065.