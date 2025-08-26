Man wanted for allegedly masturbating in front of woman on GO Train: police

Police are searching for a man who has been accused of masturbating in front of a woman while onboard a GO Train on April 26, 2025.

In a release on Tuesday, Halton police say the incident happened on April 26 shortly after 4 p.m.

Police allege the man was on board a Lakeshore West GO Train travelling from Burlington to Toronto’s Union Station when he “continuously masturbated over his pants while staring at the female passenger.”

The man is described by police as white with a scruffy grey and brown beard, and he was wearing a black beanie, blue jacket, light grey hoodie, light-coloured sweatpants, and carrying a navy blue bag at the time of the alleged incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.