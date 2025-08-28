Burlington senior facing child pornography charges

A Burlington man is facing more than a dozen charges, including making child pornography, following a joint investigation between Halton police, the RCMP and Philippine authorities.

Halton police said the investigation began in April, but did not provide further details.

It resulted in the arrest of 78-year-old Douglas Ridpath on Thursday.

He has been charged with accessing child pornography, possession of child pornography, indecent exposure to a person under 16 years, two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual exploitation, two counts of indecent act, three counts of agreeing to or arranging a sexual offence against a child and six counts of making child pornography.

The charges have not been tested in court.

Police released an image of the suspect, saying investigators believe there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Const. Stephane Verreault at 905-825-4747 ext. 8986.