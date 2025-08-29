Halton police looking for suspect in garage assault on teen

Halton police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a male suspect who allegedly assaulted a teenaged girl in Burlington earlier this month.

The incident happened on Aug. 6 at 2:50 p.m., when the victim returned home from riding her bike and entered the garage in the Headon Road and Deer Run Avenue area.

Police said the suspect was in the garage, where he approached and startled the victim, and asked her for a drink of water.

As she attempted to help the suspect, police said he forcefully grabbed her by the arm. The victim pulled her arm away and the suspect walked away, leaving in a white SUV that was parked on the street.

The victim didn’t sustain any physical injuries and no other suspects were seen.

The suspect is described as a man with medium to dark complexion, five-foot-eight with a medium build. He was wearing dark clothing, white and grey coloured shoes and a dark baseball hat.

The suspect’s vehicle is believed to be an older model white GMC Acadia.

Anyone with information or dashcam video from the area on the day of the assault are asked to contact the 3 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2316, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.