Medical emergency may be to blame for fatal 3-vehicle crash on the QEW in Burlington: police

An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

A medical emergency may to blame for a three-vehicle collision on the QEW that resulted in the death of one of the drivers, say police.

The incident occurred on Sunday in Burlington on the highway’s eastbound lanes near Walkers Line.

Ontario Provincial Police’s Highway Safety Division – Burlington Detachment said they received reports of a collision in that area at 6:45 p.m.

Police say one of the drivers, a 40-year-old man from Toronto, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. The man, whom they said was the lone occupant of his vehicle, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators added that the occupants of the other vehicles were not hurt and stayed at the scene.

Both the highway, along with various ramps in the vicinity, were closed for about two hours for the collision investigation and cleanup.

No charges are expected at this point, the OPP said, which thanked the public for their “patience and assistance with this collision investigation and resulting closure.”

This investigation is ongoing and anyone who witnessed this crash or anyone with dashcam or other information related to it is asked to contact the OPP’s Burlington Detachment at 905-681-2511 or 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.