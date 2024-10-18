Hamilton man accused of sexually assaulting two females after offering them ride

Dwayne Smith, 38, of Hamilton is shown. Smith is facing charges in a sexual assault investigation.

A 38-year-old Hamilton man is facing charges after he offered two young females a ride and then took them back to his residence and sexually assaulted them, police say.

Police say that the suspect was driving a green Dodge pick-up truck in the area of Cannon and Sherman streets on Oct. 3 when he approached the victims.

It is alleged that the suspect then took the victims back to his residence where the alleged sexual assaults occurred.

The incident was then reported to police on Oct. 13.

Dwayne Smith, of Hamilton, has since been arrested and charged with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference and one count of possessing child pornography.

In a news release issued on Friday, police said that investigators believe there may be more victims out there who have not yet come forward.

An image of the suspect has been released and anyone with information is being asked to contact Hamilton police.