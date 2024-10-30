Child sex doll intercepted in Hamilton, RCMP charge 43-year-old Nova Scotia man

The RCMP logo is seen in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A child sex doll bound for Nova Scotia was intercepted by Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) agents in Hamilton earlier this month, and the RCMP says the Nova Scotia man who ordered it had additional dolls in his home.

In a news release, the Mounties said CBSA officers were examining international courier shipments arriving in Canada by air on Oct. 8 when they discovered the doll. It’s alleged that the doll was from Japan and headed to someone who ordered it in Digby, N.S.

The seizure was then referred to the Nova Scotia RCMP Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit to investigate.

Just over a week later, the RCMP said officers executed a search warrant at the Digby residence and seized additional child sex dolls and “other” evidence supporting both child pornography and smuggling charges.

Joseph Ryan Jolicoeur, 43, was arrest at the residence and charged with possession of child pornography, importation of child pornography, as well as smuggling child pornography into Canada, police said.

He was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in a Digby courtroom on Jan. 6, 2025.

“”Child pornography is most commonly known and understood as sexual images or videos of children," Cst. Mandy Edwards, of the RCMP Provincial ICE Unit, said in the release. “However, child pornography can also be written, or in audio forms, or as in this case, a visual representation such as a child sex doll. Child pornography in all its forms is considered harmful and is prohibited by the Criminal Code.”