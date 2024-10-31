Hamilton man charged with manslaughter in death of elderly mother

The Hamilton Police Central Station is seen in this undated photograph.

A Hamilton man has been charged with a long list of criminal offences in connection with a series of attacks against family members, including one that later resulted in the death of his 86-year-old mother.

Police say that they were first called to a Hamilton Mountain home on May 31 for reports that an adult male had attacked several members of his family.

The authorities say that during the ensuing investigation officers also learned that the same man had attacked his 86-year-old mother, Milka Spanovic, on May 25.

Spanovic was still in hospital at that time, so the suspect was arrested and charged with a number of criminal offences in the attacks, including aggravated assault against his mother.

Spanovic, however, died on June 6 and homicide detectives took over the investigation.

In a news release issued on Thursday, police said that they have since received confirmation from the Ontario Forensic Pathology Unit in Toronto linking the death with the injuries sustained in the initial attack.

As a result, one of the aggravated assault charges against the suspect has now been upgraded to manslaughter.

Gojko Spanovic, 59, is facing 25 combined charges in connection with three incidents, all of which involved family members.

Police say that at the time of his arrest Spanovic was already subject to two separate release orders for alleged criminal offences committed against members of his family earlier in 2024.

