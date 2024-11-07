Thieves going door-to-door in some Hamilton neighbourhoods in an attempt to identify unoccupied homes: police

Hamilton police are warning residents about a group of suspects that are believed to be going door-to-door in some neighbourhoods in an attempt identify unoccupied homes that can be broken into.

Police say that the suspects have been seen wearing reflective clothing, hard hats and a face mask when they knock on doors.

If a homeowner answers the door, police say that the suspect or suspects will make some sort of excuse or pose as a landscaper or general labourer soliciting business.

But if there is no answer at the door, police say that the suspect or suspects will leave in a vehicle and return later and force entry into the home.

Once inside, the suspects are targeting bedrooms that contain jewellry, police say.

“Hamilton police are asking residents to be aware of this suspicious behaviour and if encountered to report their observations to police,” a news release issued on Thursday morning states.

Police have not said whether any specific neighbourhoods are being targeted.