‘The kindest soul we’ve ever known‘: Family, friends of man fatally shot by police in Hamilton seek answers, justice

Erixon Kabera, a father of three and well-known member of the Rwandan-Canadian community, died after after being shot by police in Hamilton on Nov. 9. (Supplied)

Family members and friends of a 43-year-old man who was fatally shot by police in Hamilton over the weekend says they’re devastated by his death and are seeking answers and justice for their loved one.

In a Nov. 11 statement, the man’s relatives identified him as Erixon Kabera, a father of three and well-known member of the Rwandan-Canadian community.

“Erixon dedicated his life to his family, faith, and community, building a reputation as a compassionate, gentle, and honorable man,” they wrote.

“We are devastated for this unspeakable loss of a man who was a giant in his own right, the kindest soul we’ve ever known and the pillar of our family and community. With his infectious smile and belly laugh, he was so full of life and had so much to live for.”

Kabera’s family went on to say that he was “devoted” father to his three sons, Garry Sean, Terry, and Zack, who were “his world.”

“He loved them deeply, spending as much time as possible with them, taking them everywhere, and being actively involved in their lives,” they said.

“Known for his warm heart and kindness, he was a true family man, a friend to many, and a deeply caring individual who left a lasting impression on everyone he encountered. His faith guided him, and his commitment to those around him was unwavering.”

The man’s family said that Kabera, who spoke several languages, had come to Canada 20 years ago and worked “tirelessly” to support his family. Most recently, he was employed as a resource officer at Canada Revenue Agency, they said.

Kabera very involved in Rwandan community

Also known as Gentil, Kabera was very involved in the Rwandan community, serving as the vice-president of the Rwandan Community Abroad (RCA) in Toronto and as an advisor for the Rwandan Canadian Healing Centre.

“He contributed to countless projects aimed at empowering, educating, and uplifting the community he cherished,” they said.

Alphonse Barikage, RCA’s president, confirmed that Kabera held a leadership role with the organization from 2018 to 2022, adding that he’ll be “fondly remembered for his exemplary sense of service and community, always first to respond when someone in the community needed support.”

“The community is hurting and devastated. We were shocked to hear that he died,” Barikage said.

“Hearing that he died in a shoot out with police has made the community question the first version of the story presented by the authorities. That is so out of character for this gentle soul that the community is asking for full transparency and accountability.”

Hamiton Police Service (HPS) posted about the situation involving Kabera on social media on Nov. 9.

Hamilton Police are investigating after an officer was injured after responding to a 911 call, where he was confronted by a male with a firearm.



The officer has been transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



An adult male has also been transported to hospital… — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) November 9, 2024

Late Monday afternoon, Jackie Penman, the force’s manager of corporate communications and public affairs, clarified to CP24 that a resident of the building called the police after a male showed up at their door with what they believed to be a handgun in their possession.

Penman noted that this case is now in the hands of the province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU), which investigates when police are involved in an incident that results in death, serious injury, sexual assault, and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person, and they are not commenting further on it.

On Saturday evening, the SIU invoked its mandate and issued a news release, which indicated that shortly before 5 p.m. a resident of an apartment building at 1964 Main St. W., just south of Osler St., contacted police to report a male “acting in a threatening manner.”

“Hamilton Police Service officers made their way to the 5th floor of the building. At some point, they became involved in an interaction with a man. There was an exchange of gunfire, resulting in both the man and an officer suffering gunshot wounds,” the civilian agency said.

The following day, on Nov. 10, the SIU announced that the man had died in hospital at 12:47 a.m. after being shot by two officers.

Kabara did “not appear” to have fired gun during incident, says SIU

It also noted in that release that after further investigation, Kabera, whom it called a person of interest, did “not appear” to have fired a gun during the incident.

The SIU also said that the officer who was hurt during the interaction with the man has been released from the hospital.

“We are devastated by the circumstances of Erixon’s death- … Even more heartbreaking to us is the police’s portrayal of these tragic events that took the life of our own family member,” said Kabera’s family, who also confirmed that the shooting occurred inside his home, “a place where he had been spending the day resting.”

“We, his family and close friends, found this explanation deeply troubling. Erixon was not known to possess a gun, nor did he have a history of condoning or engaging in any type of violence. He was a peaceful man who valued harmony and community, making this claim profoundly difficult to reconcile with the person we knew and loved.”

They called this “reversal of crucial facts,” which occurred more than 24 hours after the SIU’s initial release, “deeply outrageous and unnerving.”

“As we grieve this senseless loss, we respectfully ask for transparency and accountability from the authorities. Whether it’s police bodycam footage, surveillance videos from the building or any other pieces of evidence, we want to know details of the altercation so that we can understand the truth of what happened in Erixon’s final moments,” they said.

“Our family deserves answers, clarity and peace, and we stand firm in our belief that Erixon was not armed, nor would he act in a way that would justify this result.

“Erixon Kabera was a remarkable man whose life was dedicated to love, service, and compassion. We miss him deeply, and we seek only the truth to honor his memory.”

Late Monday afternoon, SIU spokesperson Monica Hudon told CP24.com that it receives a great deal of information in the course of its investigation.

“Based on the information that the SIU initially had, a news release was issued with preliminary details,” she said.

“As the investigation proceeded and as further information came to light, we made it a priority to transparently release that updated information as quickly as possible via email, social media and our website.”

Hudon noted that in all cases where someone has died, the SIU has an affected persons coordinator working with the family.

“We continue to ask anyone with any information regarding this case to reach out to us,” she added.

An autopsy was scheduled for this morning in Toronto to determine Kabera’s exact cause of death. The results of that post-mortem examination have yet to be released.

The SIU has assigned six investigators and two forensic investigators to the case. Two subject officials and two witness officials have also been designated to this investigation.

Anyone with further information, including video or photos, is asked to contact the SIU’s lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online.