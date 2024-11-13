Police search for suspect who allegedly assaulted senior in Hamilton parking lot

Man wanted in connection with an assault in Hamilton. (Hamilton Police Service)

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly assaulted an elderly male in Hamilton in September, leaving him with serious injuries.

The incident occurred in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Jerome Crescent, near the area of Highway 8 and Centennial Parkway North, on the afternoon of Sept. 2.

Hamilton police said the suspect fled the area on an e-bike following the assault.

“Fortunately, citizens came to the elderly male’s assistance and provided care until emergency services attended,” police said.

On Wednesday, investigators released a photo of the suspect described as a white man between 40 and 50 years old with a medium build, grey and white short hair and was wearing blue jeans, black T-shirt and white running shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 905-546-2918 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.