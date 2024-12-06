Hamilton police shut down ‘open air drug market’ they say was ‘run like a business’

A location where an open air drug market allegedly operated from in Hamilton is shown.(Hamilton Police Service)

Hamilton Police say that they have shut down an “open air drug market” in the vicinity of a downtown laneway that appeared to be “run like a business.”

In a news release issued on Friday, police said that a five-week long investigation into the alleged operation has led to 57 people being arrested and 103 criminal charges being laid.

Police said that they also seized large amounts of illegal substances like crack cocaine, cannabis, methamphetamine and fentanyl during the arrests.

The operation was layered and ran like a business with multiple roles like lookouts, runners and drug traffickers, police said in the release.

The operation also allegedly “worked within current legislation,” by making each person carry small amounts of drugs so they would not be held in custody if they were caught, police say.

Many of the alleged drug dealing activities related to the operation took place in a nearby park and across the street from an elementary school, police say.

Police called it a “sophisticated operation that preyed on multiple vulnerable people.”

“During this operation, we confiscated over $12,000 dollars in coins, highlighting just how significant this issue is on our community. We’ve seen individuals panhandling, only to immediately purchase drugs with the money they collect. It’s a tragic cycle where people exploit and capitalize on the struggles of those battling addiction,” Insp. Jim Callender said in the release.

Police say that one of the individuals arrested, Vincent Asanti, is believed to be responsible for running the operation.

Asanti has been charged with the possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and the possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000, according to the police.

Police said a total of $51,351.90 was seized from Asanti’s homes and vehicle.

The charges against him have not been tested in court.

Hamilton police say that they have since worked with the City of Hamilton to “address environmental concerns that were making the area more attractive for drug activities since,” including removing fencing that provided cover and enhancing lighting.

“These markets have an impact on the surrounding community, fostering feelings of insecurity, increasing the risk of crime and deterring businesses and residents from fully engaging with the area. By addressing these issues, we aim to restore safety and rebuild trust in the affected neighbourhoods,” Callender said in the release.

Anyone with additional information regarding the incident is asked to contact the police.