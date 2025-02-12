Hamilton house fire leaves 2 people in critical condition

Two people are in critical condition after being rescued from a burning home in Hamilton early Wednesday morning.

Crews received a call just after 2 a.m. for a fire at a residence on Huxley Avenue South, in the area of King Street East and Kenilworth Avenue South.

Hamilton Fire Chief David Cunliffe said crews encountered visible flames and smoke coming from the home. Cunliffe adds that they found a fire in a bedroom on the first floor.

“The alarm was immediately upgraded from alarm conditions to a structure fire, bring additional resources to the scene. Firefighters quickly made their way into the home to initiate search and rescue and firefighting operations,” Cunliffe said in a statement.

During the search, the chief said crews located and rescued two occupants from the home. They were taken to the hospital, where they remain in critical condition.

Cunliffe said the fire was contained in the bedroom.

“The suspected cause of the fire is electrical in nature. Damage is estimated to be approximately $200,000,” the chief said, adding that there were no working smoke alarms in the home.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified.