$50,000 reward offered in 2024 fatal shooting of 19-year-old man in Hamilton

A Hamilton Police officer is seen in this undated photo. (Twitter/@HamiltonPolice)

Hamilton Police Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the 2024 killing of Alexander Circiumaru.

The 19-year-old was fatally shot on March 6, 2024, in front of 119 King Street West.

Video footage at the time showed a suspect dressed in black clothing, with a hood over his head, gloves, and a facemask, officers said in news release.

Investigators also recovered a black Honda Civic linked to the case in Hamilton’s east end.

His family has pleaded for justice, previously saying: “We have no words to express our heartbreak – we can only keep praying for justice… We ask and beg anyone who knows anything, please come forward.”

Circiumaru was described by loved ones as “kind, caring and had a good heart.”

Police believe there are individuals with “crucial information” and are urging them to speak out or come forward.

The suspect’s name remains unknown at the moment but anyone with information is asked to contact Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.