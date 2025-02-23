Man taken to hospital after an early morning crash in Hamilton

A Hamilton Police officer is seen in this undated photo. (Twitter/@HamiltonPolice)

Hamilton police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that sent one man to hospital early Sunday morning.

The collision happened just before 6 a.m. at the intersection of Stonechurch Road and Stonehenge Drive in Ancaster. Police say the driver, a man in his 30s was the only occupant of the vehicle. He was later transported to hospital.

Police are asking the public to “stay out of the immediate area until further notice as this intersection remains closed at time.”

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact police at 905-546-4930.