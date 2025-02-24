No injuries following downtown shooting: Hamilton police

A Hamilton police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. (CTV News Toronto)

Hamilton police are investigating a downtown area shooting Sunday night.

Police say just before 9:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at 150 Sanford Avenue North near Barton Street East and Wentworth Street North.

Damage consistent with a shooting was found outside the home, according to police.

They say numerous people were in the house when the shooting happened, but no one was injured. Police did not share the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shooting Response Team at 905-546-4883, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.