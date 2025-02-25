Hamilton police searching landfill for a woman they believe may have been killed and placed in garbage disposal

Hamilton police’s homicide unit are searching the Glanbrook Landfill for evidence in the disappearance of Shalini Singh, a 40-year-old woman who went missing in early December.

Police say Singh was last heard from on Dec. 4 and reported missing by her family six days later after she failed to make contact.

“Her family had not heard from her in several days and were concerned for her well-being,” police wrote in a media release.

Officials say the investigation initially began as a missing persons case alongside her common-law boyfriend, but he was found on Dec. 11 after visiting a family member outside Hamilton.

Police said the boyfriend, who was not named in the release, is “not co-operating” with the investigation and has provided no information that could assist in locating Shalini.

Why the landfill search?

Investigators believe Singh may have been killed inside her apartment and that her remains were disposed of through the building’s garbage system.

Early in the investigation, police say they searched the Kenora Waste Transfer Station, but nothing was found. Detectives later determined that most of the garbage from the apartment had already been moved to the Glanbrook Landfill.

Police began searching the landfill on Feb. 24 in what they describe as a “systematic” operation expected to take “several weeks.” They also add that there will be a large police presence at the site and that traffic in the area will not be affected.

Officials are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Adam Baglieri at 905-546-3859 or provide anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers.