Hamilton police investigating ‘slew of robberies’ in city’s east end

An image of the suspect Hamilton police are searching for after a "slew of robberies" in the city's east end announced on Feb. 25, 2025 (HPS photos).

Hamilton police are searching for a suspect linked to two bank robberies in the city’s east end, where a man armed with a knife targeted both a financial institution and a customer making a deposit.

The first robbery took place on Feb. 10, where police say the suspect “entered a financial institution, brandished a knife, and robbed the institution of currency.”

The second incident took place on Feb. 25, where police allege the same suspect “entered a different financial institution, displayed a knife, and robbed a customer who was depositing cash of Canadian currency before fleeing the area.”

Hamilton Police A second image of the same suspect Hamilton police say is wanted in connection to a "slew of robberies" in the city's east end announced on Feb. 25 (HPS photos).

Officials describe the suspect as a white male, between 50 and 60 years old, standing between five-foot-eight and five-foot-ten with a medium to heavy build.

Police also say they are working with the public, businesses, and partner agencies to track down the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hamilton Police Service B.E.A.R. Unit or provide anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers.