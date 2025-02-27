Man arrested in connection with 2-week spree of 16 robberies around GHTA

Hamilton police say Alan Haaksma, 52, has been arrested after allegedly committing 16 robberies in a two-week period across the GTHA.

A man has been arrested after robbing 16 different businesses across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area over a two-week period.

In a release Thursday, Hamilton police say between Feb. 8 and Feb. 25, officers from Hamilton Police Service, Toronto Police Service, Guelph Police Service, Peel Regional Police Service, Halton Regional Police Service and Niagara Regional Police Service responded to sixteen robbery incidents.

Fourteen thefts occurred at financial institutions and another two took place at retail stores.

Police say in each robbery, a lone man displayed a knife, approached an employee, and demanded cash. In some cases, the robber wore a mask to disguise his identity.

The release states that investigators from six police services collaborated to identify and arrest the man.

As a result, Oakville resident Alan Haaksma, 52, was arrested by Toronto police on Wednesday and charged with 16 counts of robbery with an offensive weapon, seven counts of disguise with intent, and two counts of stolen property.