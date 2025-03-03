Hamilton police investigating second ‘targeted’ shooting at same home in a month

Hamilton police released this surveillance video of a shooting in Stoney Creek, Ont., that happened on Saturday, shortly before 10 p.m.

A home in Stoney Creek, Ont. was shot at for the second time in about a month, Hamilton police say.

Police say several shots were fired at around 3:45 a.m. at the residence near Glover Road Lakeshore Drive, just east of the Queen Elizabeth Way, on Monday.

No injuries were reported.

Police say another shooting happened at the same address just over a month ago on Feb. 1.

Investigators shared video of that shooting, which shows a suspect dressed in all dark clothing.

In the 15-second clip, they are seen getting out of the back of a dark-coloured sedan before firing several shots from what appears to be the driveway then retreating back into the vehicle.

No one was injured in that last shooting either.

Hamilton police say they are investigating any possible connection between the two shootings, but could not confirm any link at this time. The motive for the shootings is also under investigation. Police do believe, however, that both incidents were “targeted.”

Police are asking anyone with additional information to contact them at 905-546-4883 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.