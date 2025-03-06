Shooting in Stoney Creek leaves 1 man critically injured

One person was rushed to hospital in critical condition after a shooting in Stoney Creek on Thursday morning, Hamilton police say.

It happened in the area of Highway 8 and Fruitland Road at around 4:20 a.m.

Police say multiple shots were fired during the incident and “several vehicles” were involved, including two that remained on scene.

Hamilton police have shut down roads in the area for the investigation.

“Please plan your morning commute accordingly,” police said in a news release issued Thursday.

“Expect a large police presence in the area as investigators will be on scene this morning collecting surveillance video.”

Anyone driving in the area at the time of the incident is asked to check their dash camera footage for video that may assist investigators, police added.