16-year-old boy dead following shooting in Stoney Creek

Police are on the scene of a shooting in Stoney Creek on Thursday, March 6, 2025. (CP24)

A 16-year-old boy critically injured in a shooting in Stoney Creek early Thursday morning has died, Hamilton police say.

It happened in the area of Highway 8 and Fruitland Road at around 4:20 a.m.

Police say multiple shots were fired during the incident, and “several vehicles” were involved, including two that remained on scene.

Stoney Creek shooting An SUV with a shattered window on the scene of a shooting in Stoney Creek on Thursday, March 6, 2025. (CP24)

A male victim suffering gunshot wounds was transported to the hospital, where he later died. His identity has not been released.

The homicide unit is now investigating. It is not immediately clear what led to the shooting.

Police say they will provide an update on Friday.

Roads in the area were shut down for the whole day. They reopened just before 5:30 p.m.