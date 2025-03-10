Hamilton child contracts measles, residents advised to check for symptoms and ensure shots up to date

Measles are shown on an arm in this undate photo.

A child from Hamiton has contracted the measles while travelling, says the city’s health unit, who is advising the public to keep an eye out for symptoms of the virus and make sure they’re fully vaccinated.

In a news release issued on Sunday, the health unit said it is investigating a number of local exposures connected to this case and is communicating with “known identified contacts.”

Hamilton Public Health Services (HPHS) said the exposures occurred at:

Hamilton Medical Centre and Walk-In Clinic, 52 Cannon St. W., Unit 103, on March 5 from 9:15 a.m. to noon

Costco—Stoney Creek Warehouse, 1330 South Service Rd., on March 5 from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Stoney Creek Medical Walk-in Clinic, 140 Centennial Pkwy. N, on March 6 from 6:40 p.m. to 9 p.m.

McMaster Children’s Hospital Emergency Department, 1200 Main St. W., on March 6 from 7:53 p.m. to 8:53 p.m.

Measles is a highly contagious infection of the lungs. Its symptoms typically show up between seven to 21 days after exposure and include high fever (38.8 C or greater), a red, blotchy rash three to seven days after symptoms start, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes.

HPHS said the disease spreads especially easily to those who are not fully vaccinated or who have not previously had the measles. Infants under one year of age, pregnant people, and those with weakened immune systems are at an increased risk of complications.

Dr. Brendan Lew, Hamilton’s associate medical officer of health, called measles a “serious, vaccine-preventable infection that can cause severe life-long complications.

“Vaccination against measles is highly effective and we can combat the spread of measles through vaccination, education, and vigilant public health measures,” he said.

“It is strongly recommended you and your family are up-to-date with appropriate measles vaccination and that you report your child’s vaccines to Public Health.”

Anyone born in or after 1970 requires two doses of the measles vaccine, while those born before 1970 are considered protected against the illness.

What should you do if you have been exposed to or develop the measles?

The health unit says anyone who believes they have the measles must stay home and not attend work, school, childcare, or any other public spaces.

They should also call their healthcare provider to discuss their symptoms, or Hamilton Public Health Services at 905-546-2063 and speak with a nurse for follow-up recommendations. Those who live outside of Hamilton are advised to contact their local public health unit.

Anyone who has been notified by HPHS that they have been exposed to the measles virus, or anyone who believes they may have been, is asked to watch for symptoms for 21 days after exposure, even if they are up-to-date with their MMR and MMRV vaccinations.

The health unit is also encouraging people who may have been infected to check their immunization record to confirm they and their family members are up to date on these vaccinations. Anyone who is unsure is advised to check with their healthcare provider.

This undated image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Feb. 4, 2015, shows an electron microscope image of a measles virus particle, centre. (Cynthia Goldsmith/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via AP, File) This undated image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Feb. 4, 2015, shows an electron microscope image of a measles virus particle, centre. (Cynthia Goldsmith/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via AP, File)

Hamilton Public Health Services says it will exclude students and childcare attendees who are identified as exposed to the measles virus who do not have up-to-date records with the health unit.

“In the case of a measles case in a school or childcare setting, up-to-date vaccination records ensures important protection from measles, as well as minimizes disruption and potential exclusion from school or childcare,” it said.

That being said, students or childcare attendees with zero doses of a measles vaccine will be excluded from school or childcare for 21 days following a measles exposure, while those with one dose will be excluded until they receive the second one.

The health unit is asking parents and caregivers of affected children to contact their healthcare provider about receiving a second dose and to notify the clinic (or hospital) in advance that they have been identified as a contact of measles.

The same applies to anyone else who has been exposed to the virus so that “appropriate precautions can be put into place before you enter,” HPHS said.

Those born before 1970 who have not received two doses of the vaccine and have been exposed to the virus must also avoid contact with infants under one year of age, pregnant and immunocompromised people, and are being advised to stay away from high-risk settings like healthcare, childcare and school settings.

As of March 8, measles infections in Canada have surged to 227 confirmed cases since the start of this year, eclipsing the total for all of 2024.