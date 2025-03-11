Residents at Hamilton supportive housing building ‘will not’ be able to return home after fire: fire chief

The residents of an apartment building in Hamilton are not able to return to their units after a fire broke out early morning, the Hamilton Fire Department says.

Fire Chief David Cunliffe says the fire broke out shortly after 6:35 a.m. on Tuesday at Good Shepherd Mathias Place located at 369 Main Street West, a supportive housing building, between Locke Street South and Margaret Street.

“While investigating the alarm conditions in the four-storey residential building, firefighters found smoke on the 4th floor of the building and a fire in unit 405," Cunliffe said in an emailed statement. “The alarm was immediately upgraded to a multiple alarm, bringing additional resources from across the City to the scene.”

The fire chief says crews were able to quickly knock down the fire with the help of the activated sprinkler system. The flames were contained to the unit, Cunliffe adds, and that the person living inside left the building on their own.

The water from the building’s sprinkler system, however, caused “significant flooding” to the fourth floor and all floors below it. As a result, Cunliffe says Alectra cut the power to the entire building.

Due to the fire, flooding, and the lack of power, Cunliffe says residents “will not” be able to go home. It is unclear how long they won’t be able to return, but the fire chief says Good Shepherd is currently making arrangements to house them at one of their other homes.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is not yet known.

“Damage estimates are expected to be significant due to the amount of water damage the building has sustained,” Cunliffe said.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office has been notified, and Cunliffe says local police are also assisting with the investigation.