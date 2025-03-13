Elderly woman punched in the face in unprovoked assault: police

Hamilton police are warning the public to be on the lookout after an unprovoked assault saw an elderly woman get punched in the face.

Investigators say the assault happened Tuesday afternoon, just after 1:30 p.m., at the intersection of Upper Gage Avenue and Fennell Avenue East.

They say a man walked up to an elderly woman and punched her in the face unprovoked. No interaction happened prior to the assault and the victim did not know her attacker, according to police.

Police describe the man as white with a thick build, approximately 30 years old, and standing around five-foot-nine to five-foot-ten. They add that he was wearing a black hooded sweater with a reflective ‘X’ on the chest and back.

Anyone with footage from the area during the time of the assault or anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 905-546-3851 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.