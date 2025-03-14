1 man arrested in Hamilton home invasion, investigation continues: police

The firearm Hamilton police seized following an early morning home invasion on March 14, 2025 (HPS photos).

One man has been arrested as Hamilton police continue to investigate a reported home invasion that occurred early Friday morning.

According to a news release, officers say they responded to a residence on Airport Road shortly before 2:30 a.m. when suspects “forcibly entered the home.”

Police say the homeowner contacted police and sustained minor injuries during an interaction with the intruders before they fled the home.

Following the incident, officers say they “flooded the area” and later located Andre White, a 20-year-old from Ajax, who has been arrested and charged with robbery and break and enter.

Police say they held the scene through the morning to conduct a daylight search. That’s where they recovered a firearm with the assistance of a K-9 and forensic unit.

Investigators are asking anyone in the area with dashcam or home surveillance footage to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Paul Corrigan at 905-546-3851 or by email at pcorrigan@hamiltonpolice.ca. Witnesses can also provide anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers.