Elderly woman punched in face by stranger in ‘unprovoked’ assault: Hamilton police

Hamilton police say they are looking for a suspect after an elderly woman was allegedly punched in the face by a stranger.

It happened at the intersection of Upper Gage Avenue and Fennell Avenue East at around 1:30 p.m. on the afternoon of March 11, police said.

“The victim had no interaction with the male and does not know him, this was a totally unprovoked assault,” police said in a news release.

Investigators are hoping that anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have video footage can help identify the suspect.

He is described as a white male of around 30 years in age. He stands between five-foot-nine and five-foot-10 and has a thick build. He was wearing a black hooded sweater with a reflective X on the chest and back.

“Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance and are asking drivers in the area at the time of the assault to check their dash cameras as well as homeowners to review any camera footage that they may have during that time,” police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously