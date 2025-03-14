Hamilton partygoers could be fined up to $10,000 ahead of St. Patrick’s Day weekend, city warns

Between 6,000 and 7,000 people gathered at an unsanctioned homecoming party in Hamilton, police say. (Hamilton Police Service)

The City of Hamilton is putting the party on notice ahead of St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

Widely referred to as a “Nuisance Party Bylaw,” the city’s University District Safety Initiative went into effect on Thursday and will carry on until March 17 in an effort to curb unsanctioned gatherings.

Officials warn that they will take a “zero-tolerance” approach so that they can minimize the “negative effects” of nuisance parties.

If charged, officials warn that a party host, property owner or attendee can face a fine up to $10,000 for their first offence. That fine more than doubles up to $25,000 for a repeat violation.

The boundary for the University District Safety Initiative has been expanded to include the Ainslie Wood neighbourhood. Learn about enforcement measures to avoid a fine or potential charge. https://t.co/YaxQEtFILC #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/E6sTjgzfmz — City of Hamilton (@cityofhamilton) March 12, 2025

This crackdown comes as large, unsanctioned parties near post-secondary schools have become a growing problem across Hamilton and Ontario. This particular bylaw was ratified on Sept. 14, 2022, following “reckless and destructive” homecoming parties in 2021.

In October 2024, Hamilton officials declared the same bylaw in the area of Westdale, located near McMaster University, after a large gathering drew more than 6000 individuals for a homecoming party. In that instance, police say they arrested and charged three people under the bylaw.

City officials also say that responding to these events “puts strain on the City of Hamilton and its services including police, fire, paramedics, municipal law enforcement and public works departments.”

What are the other penalties?

Under this bylaw, anyone caught “sponsoring, conducting, continuing, hosting, creating, causing, allowing or permitting a Nuisance Party” could face a penalty of $500.

Attendees, if caught, could be subject to $300. Anyone who fails to comply with an officer could be fined $400.

City officials also warn that anyone who “conducts or hosts nuisance parties may be liable for remedial costs for fees from first responders, and/or municipal law enforcement officers and City of Hamilton for attending the scene.” Those charges could be added to a property’s tax roll.

Anyone charged could be required to appear in court and if convicted could be subject to probation or additional penalties.

Residents in the Hamilton area are asked to report at nuisance parties to the city’s Licensing and Bylaw Services 905-546-2782 or mle@hamilton.ca.