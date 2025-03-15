8 people arrested, drugs and firearms seized following search warrant in Hamilton: police

Guns and drugs seized in Hamilton following two search warrants on March 13, 2025 (CTV file photo).

Hamilton police say they have arrested eight people and seized three firearms, in addition to drugs, and stolen vehicles following two search warrants executed on Thursday.

In a news release issued Friday, police say the raids were carried out by Hamilton’s Major Drugs and Gangs Unit, the B.E.A.R. (Break & Enter, Auto Theft, Robbery) Unit, and the OPP R.O.P.E. (Repeat, Offender, Parole, Enforcement) Unit.

As a result of the joint effort, police say they searched residences on Shelby Avenue and James Street North. That’s where they say they located three loaded handguns, several loaded magazines, over 500 grams of fentanyl, 648 grams of methamphetamine, and 120 grams of cocaine, along with 70 prescription opioids. Police also say they recovered two stolen automobiles and $1,600 in counterfeit currency.

Hamilton police An additional firearm seized in the raid (HPS photos).

Among those arrested is 40-year-old Michael Casey, 43-year-old Bradley Mark, 39-year-old Shannon Batchelor, 28-year-old Julian Jesso, 28-year-old Brandon Froese, 21-year-old Gemma Rogers and 24-year-old Maiya Pardy, all from Hamilton.

23-year-old Jacob Boyd was also charged in this incident, he is from Stoney Creek.

Police say all eight individuals are facing “a slew of criminal charges.” However, none have been tested in court.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing and are pleading for anyone with information to come forward.