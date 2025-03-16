SIU called in after police ‘interaction’ with suspect in Hamilton

The SIU has been called in after police had an "interaction" wth a suspect on March 16 in Hamilton. (Andrew Collins/CTV News Toronto)

Ontario’s police watchdog has been called after police got into an “interaction” with a suspect in Hamilton, Ont. on Sunday.

The incident happened near Hunter and Spring streets in the Corktown neighbourhood.

Hamilton police said they received a 9-1-1 call this afternoon and were dispatched to that area.

At the scene, officers found a man who had been stabbed. He has since succumbed to his injuries, police said in a post on X. That incident is now being investigated as a homicide.

Investigators said moments later officers “had an interaction with a suspect.”

The Special Investigations Unit, which is called in to investigate when police are involved in an incident that results in death, serious injury, sexual assault, and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person, has since invoked its mandate.