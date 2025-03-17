Area deemed safe after ‘explosive substance’ found at Hamilton highrise: police

Police were called to an apartment building on Jackson Street in Hamilton on March 17 after an 'explosive substance' was found.

An investigation is underway after an “explosive substance” was found at a high-rise apartment building in downtown Hamilton on Monday.

Police say at 1:45 p.m. they were called to 181 Jackson St. W., near Main Street and Queen Street South, for reports of “suspicious circumstances.”

They said upon arrival officers were directed to a storage locker in the basement.

Those officers then contacted the force’s Emergency Disposal Unit, who attended the scene, Hamilton Police Service (HPS) said.

“The explosive material had been handled and the area is now deemed safe,” HPS said in follow-up a post on X.

Caroline Street from Hess to Hunter to Main streets was closed due to the investigation, but has since reopened.