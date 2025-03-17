Fatal fire at Hamilton townhouse under investigation: fire officials

A fire at a townhouse on Main Street West in Hamilton has left one person dead. (CTV News Toronto)

One person has died following a fire on Monday morning in Hamilton.

Hamilton Fire Chief David Cunliffe said crews were called to a home on Main Street West, near Osler Drive, in the Ainslie Wood West area at around 8:30 a.m.

In a news release, he said flames were visible from a unit at the back of a townhouse complex when crews arrived. Heavy flames were also seen on the second and third floor of the three-storey home, Cunliffe added.

Neighbours told firefighters on scene that someone was still inside the unit, Cunliffe said. Search and rescue operations found a person on the second floor.

Cunliffe said the person was pronounced dead at the scene despite efforts by paramedics. No further information about the victim was provided.

No other injuries were reported.

The townhouse sustained significant smoke and fire damage, according to Cunliffe, but the adjacent home was not impacted.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.

Damage is estimated to be around $750,000 dollars, Cunliffe said.