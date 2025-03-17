Hamilton stabbing victim identified, suspect still in hospital following officer-involved shooting

Hamilton police officers on scene of a fatal stabbing where the suspect was shot by police. (Andrew Collins / CTV News Toronto)

A 74-year-old man has died following a stabbing in Hamilton on Sunday that also saw the suspect shot by police.

In an update Monday, Det. Sgt. John Obrovac said officers responded to the incident just after 4 p.m. and located a man suffering from stab wounds to his upper body on the porch of his home near Hunter Street East and Spring Street.

The victim died while in hospital.

Police have identified the victim as Hamilton resident Charles James Francis Jouvence. They say he was known to friends and family as ‘Jacques’ and was home alone at the time of the stabbing.

The suspect – whose age is still unknown – was inside the victim’s home when police arrived, according to Obrovac. When officers entered, they said an “interaction” took place.

On Sunday, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) – Ontario’s police watchdog – invoked its mandate, saying it is investigating a police-involved shooting.

The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries where he remains today.

Police say the motive for the stabbing is still unknown. Where exactly the stabbing happened and whether the victim and suspect knew each other are also unknown.

Obrovac said detectives had yet to process the scene as they had been waiting on “judicial authorization.” For that reason, he said no charges have been laid yet.

The suspect was known to Hamilton police however, Obrovac did not have any information on where the suspect was from, but did confirm that he did not live in the victim’s home.

Police plan to canvas the area for any video footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Andrew Grant of the Homicide Unit at 905-546-3874. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers.