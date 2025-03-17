Investigation underway after ‘explosive substance’ found at Hamilton highrise

A Hamilton police cruiser is seen in this March 16 photo. (Andrew Collins/CTV News Toronto)

An investigation is underway after an “explosive substance” was found at a high-rise apartment building in downtown Hamilton on Monday.

Hamilton police say at 1:45 p.m. they were called to 181 Jackson St. W., near Main Street and Queen Street South, for reports of “suspicious circumstances.”

They said upon arrival officers were directed to a storage locker in the basement.

They then contacted the force’s Emergency Disposal Unit, who is now on scene, Hamilton Police Service (HPS) said.

Currently, Caroline Street from Hess to Hunter to Main streets is closed due to the investigation.

Police are asking people to “stay clear of the area until deemed safe to do so.”

“We appreciate your attention to this matter and thank you for your continued support in keeping our community safe,” HPS said in a release.