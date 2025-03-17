SIU called in after man shot during ‘interaction’ with police in Hamilton

The SIU has been called in after police had an "interaction" wth a suspect on March 16 in Hamilton. (Andrew Collins/CTV News Toronto)

Ontario’s police watchdog has invoked its mandate after a man was shot by police in Hamilton on Sunday.

The incident happened near Hunter Street East and Spring Street in the Corktown neighbourhood.

In a news release, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said Hamilton police received a 9-1-1 call just after 4 p.m. for an assault and were subsequently dispatched to an apartment building in that area.

The civilian agency said officers at the scene found a man inside a unit armed with an edged weapon.

“An interaction ensued, and at least one officer discharged their firearm. The man was struck,” the SIU said.

“He was transported to hospital for treatment.”

In a previous post on X, Hamilton Police Service said officers found a man who had been stabbed at the scene. The victim has since succumbed to his injuries, they said. That incident is now being investigated as a homicide.

Investigators said moments later officers “had an interaction with a suspect.”

Four SIU investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to this case.

The Special Investigations Unit, which is called in to investigate when police are involved in an incident that results in death, serious injury, sexual assault, and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person, is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online at https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php.